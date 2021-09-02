Earlier this year, Pembrokeshire County Council invited members of the public to tell them about the barriers that they may face when walking and cycling on their everyday journeys.

There was a great response – over 1,250 people responded making 4,105 contributions.

The council has considered these comments and is working with consultants Atkins to produce draft route plans, showing existing and potential future routes for walking and cycling for everyday journeys.

The authority is now inviting individuals and organisations to tell them if the proposed routes are more likely to help them get around your local area as a pedestrian or cyclist. If not, the public are asked to consider what other improvements may be appropriate.

Cllr Phil Baker, cabinet member for infrastructure, said: “We’re really pleased with the response from people in Pembrokeshire to the first part of this consultation. We’d encourage everyone with an interest in active travel to participate in the next stage and let us know what they wish to see developed and to share what does or doesn’t work for them."

Please view the proposed map here: https://pembrokeshirephase2.commonplace.is/

Please note in order to explore the map in the best way, it is recommended to view the website on a tablet, laptop or PC as a mobile screen may be too small. It is also recommended that your browser should be up to date (the map will not function on Internet Explorer)

What happens next?

The comments will help the council to improve the network map.

This phase of the consultation will be available online until November 5, 2021.

Pembrokeshire County Council will then submit the final Active Travel Network map to Welsh Ministers by December 31, 2021 for approval.