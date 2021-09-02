Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating criminal damage in Milford Haven after a window was smashed and four cars were damaged on Friday, 20 August.
At approximately 7pm, a window was put through in Charles Street, before the cars had damage to their wing mirrors in Pill Lane.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP/2311/20/08/2021/02/C.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
