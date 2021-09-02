There have been 289 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Thursday, September 2).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows there were 165 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 86 in Pembrokeshire and 38 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 22,517 – 13,873 in Carmarthenshire, 5,762 in Pembrokeshire and 2,882 in Ceredigion.
No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 490 for the duration of the pandemic.
In total 2,275 new cases of coronavirus have been reported across Wales today bringing the national total to 283,865 cases.
There have been 18,286 tests done since the last report.
There were five new Welsh Covid related death reported with the total across Wales 5,682 deaths.
Across Wales, 2,355,999 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 2,183,656 are fully vaccinated.
In Hywel Dda as of September 1, 558,694 first and second doses have been administered, 4,515 in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) 134,486 first doses have been given (71.2 per cent) and 124,083 second doses (65.7 per cent).
In Ceredigion (population 72,695) 53,169 first doses have now been given (73.1 per cent) and 49,555 second doses (68.2 per cent).
In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) 93,595 first does have been given (73.8 per cent) and 87,247 second doses (69.3 per cent).
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.