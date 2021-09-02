Tenby Camera Club is back into its main season every Thursday evening, starting tonight, Thursday September 2.

The club will continue to use Zoom for all its presentations, competitions and workshops.

During the summer three competitions were held to keep the creative juices flowing. They were well supported ,both with entries and viewing .

The first was Mobile Phone Photos, judged by Dave Knight . From 53 entries of an excellent standard, Melanie Felton was given the Gold Award with her image Tranquility.

The second was a portrait competition judged by Peter Wells . Charlie Kidd with his Top Hat photo was the Gold Award winner.

The final competition was themed Travel, judged by Harry Kingman. Dave Bolton and his Breakfast Buddies was the Gold Award winner.

Membership for Tenby Camera Club's full season (up to September 2022) is £30 for adults and £15 for under 18s. club spokesman said: "This is exceptional value as we have over 14 presentations covering a diverse and interesting range of photographic material.

Sport, wildlife (exotic and local), urban imagery, creativity, drones, landscapes and general help and advice will all find a place in the year.

"There are lots of competitions, both internal and external (against other clubs) which are useful and engaging.

"Even if you do not enter yourself, so much can be learnt from the judges’ critiques and it is inspiring to see other members’ work."

Tonight, Thursday September 2, after a welcome back chat and club news, the club will be re-showing a presentation from Alyn Wallace, Night Sky Wonders.

Next week, September 9, the club welcomes award-winning photographer Roger Hance with his All The Gear and No Idea talk, covering how to avoid photographic pitfalls and improve your photography.

On September 16, there will be a double bill presentation from Graham Harries on Lost Carmarthenshire - giving an insight into derelict buildings in the country - and Drone Photography, seeing images from a new perspective.

All information on the programme can be found on the Tenby Camera Club website, www.tenbyanddistrictcameraclub.org

For those who are tempted to join, the membership form and details of payment methods are on the website too.

A warm welcome from fellow club members is assured.