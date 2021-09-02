The death toll for the Covid-19 pandemic in the Hywel Dda Health Board stands at 756, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It includes 484 in Carmarthenshire, 181 in Pembrokeshire and 91 in Ceredigion, according to data released on 1 September.

It takes the total since the pandemic began in March last year to 8,002 in Wales, based on its latest figures, up to 20 August.

Rhondda Cynon Taf has had the most deaths with 898, followed by Cardiff with 894, with reflects their higher populations.

Registrations reported by the ONS involve deaths when Covid is suspected or confirmed and when doctors believe it has contributed to a death or is the underlying cause.

There were 18 deaths involving Covid-19 in Wales in the latest ONS weekly figures, one fewer than the week before.

Notably, however, there has been a big decline in deaths in the third wave so far, with 102 deaths since the start of June.

During the second wave in December and January, it was reported that there were an average of 49 deaths a day in Wales.

Hospital admissions in Wales have risen by 40% in a week on average, including patients with confirmed Covid, when it is suspected and also recovering patients.

There were 313 in hospital beds in Wales on Tuesday - a 63% rise on the week before and the highest daily figures since 10 March.

But at the same point in the second wave, at the start of December, there were 1,019 confirmed Covid patients in hospital across Wales.

There were 44 Covid patients in critical care or on ventilation on Tuesday, the highest daily number since the start of March.

This was a third higher at the same point in the second wave.

It is estimated more than nine in 10 adults, or 92% of the adult population in Wales, have antibodies, which can offer protection from Covid.

Thanks to the vaccination programme around 84% of the youngest age group, aged 16 to 24, are estimated to have antibodies present.

Across Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire a total of 558,694 jabs have been administered, with 268,373 now fully vaccinated.

In Ceredigion (population 72,695) 53,169 have had their first dose of the vaccine, with 49,555 (68.2 per cent) now fully vaccinated.

In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) 134,486 have had their first jab, with 124,083 (65.7 per cent) now fully vaccinated.

And in Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) 93,595 have had their first jab, with 87,247 (69.3 per cent) now fully vaccinated.