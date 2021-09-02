A NEW £8m 'transport interchange' is being planned for Haverfordwest

The £8m scheme forms part of the South West Wales Metro project and will provide a new transport hub, integrating all transport modes.

Designs include improvements to pedestrian and cycle facilities through the site, an integrated bus station, and construction of a new multi-storey car park.

It comes as part of Pembrokeshire County Council’s aims to enhance the town and enable people to access the centre more easily.

The Council has a team of consultants designing the improved facility which would be on the site of the existing bus station and multi-storey car park.

Cllr Paul Miller, Cabinet member for Economy, Tourism, Leisure and Culture said the investment demonstrates the County Council’s commitment towards transforming the fortunes of the town.

“As an Authority, we’ve been working extremely hard on improving and enhancing Haverfordwest as part of our wider regeneration ambitions for the County,” he said.

“The public transport interchange is an important element of our commitment to the transformation of Haverfordwest; not only will it make it much easier for everyone to access the centre, but it will also be an attractive area in its own right and will enhance the approach to the town.”

Works on the public transport interchange are scheduled to begin in early spring next year, with the existing car park to be demolished during the works.

Studies are currently being undertaken to determine alternative locations for temporary vehicle parking and bus station while works are underway.

A Pre-Application Consultation is being held before the Transport Interchange progresses to apply for planning permission.

This consultation process provides an opportunity for the local community to share their views before the scheme progresses to detailed design.

A website has been launched providing documents and drawings, including 3D renders of the proposed design at www.haverfordwest-pti.co.uk

“We are very much looking forward to hearing the views of local communities and any interested parties in order to help shape and refine our designs into the best possible proposals for Haverfordwest,” said a spokesperson for Atkins.

“You can access the website for the scheme online, or contact us directly if you prefer by email at hwpti@atkinsglobal.com, or by post at George Lance, Atkins, 12 Orchard Street, Swansea, West Glamorgan, SA1 5AD.”

•Any feedback or representations made on the website or directly will need to be received by September 6 in order to be considered prior to submission of the Planning Application.