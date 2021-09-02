AN exhibition by contemporary artist Tom Sloan - who was recently seen on Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year 2020 - opens at Tenby Museum and Art Gallery this weekend, ahead of the building's full re-opening next week.

Tom, originally from Newport, Gwent, now lives and works in Tenby.

Museum curator Mark Lewis said:

"We are proud to be hosting this stunning show by Tom Sloan. "Tom’s passion for colour, expressive mark making and love of experimentation with media, makes for bold, striking, instantly-recognisable artwork.

"Drawing inspiration from every possibility that sparks his interest, Tom works in a very instinctive way and this exhibition, Ground Control, will showcase his unpredictable and unique range of subjects, styles and art processes, proving that ‘inspiration is everywhere’."

Following its extended closure due to Covid and renovation, Tenby Museum and Art Gallery is set to re-open on Thursday, September 9.

The official opening of Tom's exhibition will be held with a private view this Saturday, September 4. It can be seen until October 2.

Mark added: “These past 18 months have been a challenge but we are now looking forward to once again greeting visitors.

"The museum has undergone a great deal of refurbishment, redecoration and reorganisation to make it as welcoming and as safe as possible and we aimed to sanitize the building but not the experience."

Certain changes have been implemented to ensure the safety of everyone:

Tenby Museum asks that you pre-book a ticket using their Art Ticketing Scheme – a link can be found on their website and also on their social media pages. The museum is only able to accommodate 20 visitors per hour for social distancing reasons.

If you are just calling in, there may well be a delay in your visit so it is advisable to phone ahead before visiting if you haven’t pre booked a ticket.

Staff request that everyone wears a mask for their visit and also signs in to help maintain a track and trace of visitors so they can inform anyone of any problems.

Opening hours for September will be from Thursday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm. It is hoped to be able to increase these opening hours shortly.

The interactive displays have had to be removed temporarily but there are still lots of fun things in the galleries to enjoy, and quiz sheets will be available. Some of the smaller display areas have also had to be closed off for the time being.

More details and frequently asked questions are available on the Tenby museum website, www.tenbymuseum.org.uk

If you have any queries, email info@tenbymuseum.org.uk or, after September 9, call 01834 842809.