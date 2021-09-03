FOUR childhood friends have already raised over £30,000 as they set off along the Pembroke Coast to run seven marathons in seven days.

Rufus McGrath, Geordie Wainwright, Jamie Prowse and Sam Lebus, all in their early twenties, aim to raise £40,000 for mental health charity CALM, the ‘Campaign Against Living Miserably’.

The 184 mile route has a total ‘elevation change’ greater than the height of Mt. Everest.

Covering the distance together the coastal path, which stretches from St Dogmaels in the north to Amroth in the south, has a total elevation change of 35,000ft.

"We chose Wales and the Pembroke coast for this run as it is so astonishingly beautiful." said participant Rufus McGrath.

"The sea, the cliffs, the surrounding farmland and the totally awesome coastal paths.

"All four of us have felt so much goodwill locally and, though it is a daunting prospect, we are so lucky to be undertaking this challenge here in Wales."

Geordie Wainwright says with running often a solitary activity, it’s great to feel a sense of togetherness by working together towards a common goal.

“Doing this challenge has already helped me develop a different attitude towards mental health.

"I now make a conscious effort to ask my friends how they’re doing so I can be there for them."

Jamie Prowse said the challenge will test physical endurance and mental fortitude 'like never before'.

"The challenge itself will be incredibly mentally tough, which aligns it with the charity we have chosen.

"It is a cause that is relatable to each and every one of us who has undergone a personal mental health battle or knows a loved one who has."

Sam Lebus says the challenges of current global circumstances have led him to do the run.

"The focus on mental health illnesses has made me more aware of how problematic the current global circumstances can be for people everywhere.

"Running, for me, has been a real source of strength. It's provided a focus when life feels messy and is often the antidote to a stressful day. I love the rhythmic movement and the power and control one feels when you're moving your body through the motions."

The boys will be starting the run on September 12.

For more info on the challenge go to the CALM website.

To donate go to Conquer the Coast's JustGiving page.