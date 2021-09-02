THE period of free parking for NHS staff, NHS volunteers and health and
social care workers introduced by the Welsh Government during the
Covid-19 pandemic has now come to an end.
The Welsh Government scheme ended in mid-June as Covid-19
restrictions eased, and Pembrokeshire County Council continued the
offer until Wales entered Alert Level 0.
The period of free parking had been in place since April 2 last year.
Cllr Phil Baker, the cabinet member for infrastructure, said: “We have
been happy to support the free parking for NHS staff, NHS volunteers
and health and social care workers while they carried out their
important work and would like to thank everyone working in this
sector for their continued hard work in tackling this pandemic.”
