THE period of free parking for NHS staff, NHS volunteers and health and

social care workers introduced by the Welsh Government during the

Covid-19 pandemic has now come to an end.

The Welsh Government scheme ended in mid-June as Covid-19

restrictions eased, and Pembrokeshire County Council continued the

offer until Wales entered Alert Level 0.

The period of free parking had been in place since April 2 last year.

Cllr Phil Baker, the cabinet member for infrastructure, said: “We have

been happy to support the free parking for NHS staff, NHS volunteers

and health and social care workers while they carried out their

important work and would like to thank everyone working in this

sector for their continued hard work in tackling this pandemic.”