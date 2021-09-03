PEMBROKESHIRE County Council would support an increase in the amount fines are charged at when a driver is in contravention of parking restrictions.
The council's call comes as new research by the British Parking Association (BPA) reveals an overwhelming consensus amongst UK local authorities on the need to review and raise parking penalty charges to make them a more effective deterrent.
The county council is not alone in their position. Research revealed 91 per cent of local authorities agree that the current penalty charge level is not high enough to deter or discourage irresponsible rule-breaking, especially where parking is not allowed.
The council released a statement saying: "Pembrokeshire County Council would support increasing the Penalty Charge Notice fines to reduce parking contraventions.
"At times, they do not act as a high enough levy to drive parking improvements."
The current fines are £50.00 or £70.00, discounted by 50 per cent if paid within 14 days.
What do you think? Should parking fines be increased?
