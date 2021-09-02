Boat owners are being reminded to protect the engines of their craft from crime.
The warning has come from the Port of Milford Haven following a number of boat engine thefts.
The Port stated: "Please be advised that Dyfed-Powys Police police have reported several thefts of boat engines in the Pembrokeshire area recently. Please take the necessary steps to ensure your property is kept safe and secure."
