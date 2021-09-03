A SERIES of road safety improvements have been made at Gelliswick VC School in Milford Haven.

Bollards and safety rails were installed over the summer following concerns about parking on pavements on the approach to the school.

Work was completed in August in time for the start of the new term in response to requests from the local County Councillor and parents.

Viv Stoddart is the County Councillor for the Hubberston Ward.

She welcomed the Council’s work as 'a very positive start to the autumn term at Gelliswick VC School.'

Cllr Stoddart added: “I am pleased the authority has prioritised this issue as a result of listening to my and the community's concerns regarding the dangerous practice of some drivers parking on the pavement at the school's busy drop off and pick up times.

“During a site meeting in the spring at pick up time, parents were very vocal on airing their concerns about pavement parking.

"There are also long-standing issues about the traffic dangers posed by the limited parking available for staff, visitors, and parents to the 500 pupil-strong school.

"Meetings with stakeholders has resulted in the Authority reviewing various options to mitigate the situation.

"I hope the siting of the pavement safety rails is just the start of additional improvements that the authority is considering to progress in the autumn."

Cllr Phil Baker, the Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, confirmed further adaptations are under review at the site.

This includes examining the current configuration of the car park opposite the school and considering time-limited parking bays.

Cllr Baker added: “I’m pleased to see that these improvements have been completed in time for the new term.

“The safety of young people attending school is of the highest priority and we thank parents and the local Councillor for raising the issues so they could be dealt with effectively.”

Gelliswick VC School Headteacher Nick Dyer, said: “Gelliswick School is very pleased to see the bollards and railings installed at the top of Gelliswick Hill.

“This has been the most recent stage in working with our partners in Pembrokeshire County Council to make Gelliswick Road safer for our children.”