FIVE new chairs have been purchased for the waiting room in Withybush Hospital’s gynaecology care suite.
The new high-backed chairs are much more comfortable for patients, many of whom are elderly, as they wait for a clinic appointment or procedure.
Thanks to local donations, Hywel Dda Health Charities was able to make the purchase.
Louise Hill, manager of the Gynaecology Care Suite, said the chairs had made the waiting room much more comfortable, were more welcoming for patients and were easier to clean.
“Patients and staff really appreciate it,” she said. “It has made the waiting room a cheery place, the chairs are comfy and easy to get out of, and we are grateful that they have been provided.”
Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, Nicola Llewelyn, said: “Donations from our local communities are helping us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda.
“Every penny donated to your NHS charity goes directly to help patients, service users and staff in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire. If you would like to help, you can find out more at www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk.”
