COVID admissions and self-isolation of staff has led the Hywel Dda University Health Board to ask non-urgent patients to avoid A&E.

The health board, which covers Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire, has said all of their hospitals are “experiencing very high levels of urgent and emergency care demand”.

Andrew Carruthers, executive director of operations at Hywel Dda said: “In common with other health boards across Wales, we are continuing to see high levels of urgent and emergency care demand across our hospitals.

“This is also being compounded by a number of other issues, for example including staff summer annual leave, increased sickness absence and staff self-isolation, rising levels of Covid-positive patient admissions, and reduced bed capacity.”

He appealed for members of the public to use alternatives such as visiting the 111 symptom checker, visiting a community pharmacy or calling a GP surgery and “attend A&E only if you need urgent or emergency medical care”.

The request applies to all of the health board’s accident and emergency units, located at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen, Withybush in Haverfordwest, and Bronglais in Aberystwyth.

A spokeswoman for Hywel Dda University Health Board added: “For urgent and emergency care only, call 999. Our hospitals are still continuing to see patients who have got medical emergencies.

“There are measures to keep patients as safe as possible and people are being urged to seek urgent medical attention if they need it.”

Meanwhile the Hywel Dda University Health Board says that it has written to some patients to apologise after being forced to delay planned procedures.

“Urgent care in hospitals, community and primary care has continued throughout the pandemic,” said a spokesperson.

“We have restarted planned care according to the highest clinical needs of our patients and are working on plans to address the high number of people waiting.

“We have also written to those waiting the longest to apologise as we know the impacts can be so great.

“If you are waiting for planned care and your symptoms have worsened, you should update your GP.”