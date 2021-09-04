DRUG misuse deaths in Wales have fallen to their lowest levels in six years, the latest analysis from the Office of National Statistics reveals.

In 2020, there were 224 drug poisoning deaths – involving both legal and illegal drugs – in Wales.

Of these, 149 were drug misuse deaths, involving illegal drugs.

There were 16 fewer (6.9%) drug poisoning deaths than 2019, and also 16 fewer (9.7%) drug misuse deaths than in 2019.

This is the lowest number of drug misuse deaths reported since 2014 in Wales.

The Welsh Government says it has actively worked to support, adapt and sustain critical services throughout the pandemic.

This included more than £3.3m supporting the implementation of a clinically proven method of treatment for at risk ex-heroin users.

The Substance Misuse annual report, which covers the period up until March 2019, shows that more than 90% people are receiving treatment within the targeted time.

Some 86.6% of people reported a reduction in their substance misuses after treatment and 82.5% of people have completed treatment either problematic substance free or have reached their treatment goals.

All of these have been above their respective targets.

The Welsh Government invests £55m annually into its substance misuse agenda and in 2020-21 a further £4.8m was also made available to support the response to COVID 19.

Deputy Minister for Mental Health Lynne Neagle said: "Whilst every death is a tragedy, we are heartened and encouraged to see the lowest rate of drug misuse deaths recorded in Wales since 2014.

"Despite this promising progress, we understand that more still needs to be done to ensure those struggling with substance misuse issues, addiction and homelessness have access to the necessary support services when they need it the most.

"We need to do more to tackle the stigma so many people face in relation to substance misuse and recognise for many individuals substance misuse is as a result of significant trauma not a lifestyle choice."

She added: "It is through essential work at facilities like these that we hope to continue seeing a fall in drug deaths in Wales and more people having a positive outcome after going through treatment.

"I would also like to thank all the staff across Wales who kept these vital services running throughout the pandemic, not least for their assistance in supporting efforts to bring people in off the streets.