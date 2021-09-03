Hywel Dda University Health Board says it has temporarily suspend surgery at two of its hospitals to deal with "an extremely challenging, ongoing pandemic".

Elective orthopaedic surgery at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, and Prince Philip Hospital, Llanelli, are both suspended to provide more bed capacity in non-Covid-19 areas.

It has also temporarily closed admissions and visiting to one ward at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen, to manage a Covid-19 outbreak, with additional precautions at a further two wards.

A statement from the health board said that NHS bodies across Wales, and indeed the UK are facing multiple challenges.

These include the impact of staff leave and self-isolation, difficulties in discharging medically-fit patients, and high emergency demand.

Hywel Dda University Health Board says that is has also experienced an increase in Covid patients being admitted to hospitals.

Steve Moore, Chief Executive of Hywel Dda UHB, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would firstly like to reassure our communities that what we are doing is all about prioritising patient safety at this time.

“I want to be clear that our urgent and emergency care services remain open for people who need to use them, and the measures we are putting in place will help to ensure that we can see these patients.

"Our skilled and compassionate staff are using their skills to prioritise and care for patients in the best way possible, and we are so grateful to them.

"However, we are still very much in this pandemic, which continues to disrupt our everyday lives.

"Unfortunately one of the consequences of this is that we are having to bring back temporary measures, including postponing some surgery in the short term, to ensure we can safely care for patients.

“The rise in cases in Hywel Dda shows that, whilst hospital admissions are not as high as in previous waves, COVID-19 remains a serious risk to our health and our health service.

"I’m appealing to everyone to continue doing their bit by sticking with the ‘keep safe’ behaviours that have been shown to reduce spread of the virus.

"Without your help, we will see more cases which puts individuals at risk and can disrupt delivery of public services here in west Wales.”