Government plans for the Queen’s death have been leaked explaining the plans that will be in place after she dies.

New details of ‘Operation London Bridge’, leaked to Politico, suggest the day the Queen dies will be known as ‘D-Day’.

Government departments will be told to have flags at half mast within 10 minutes after government officials are told and instructed to show “discretion”.

Prince Charles will become king when his mother passes and will address the nation on the day of his mother’s death.

The Prime Minister will be the first government official to release an official statement.

The Queen will be buried 10 days after her death with Prince Charles expected to embark on a UK tour in the days leading to the burial.

According to reports, Parliamentary business will be suspended for 10 days and the sovereign’s coffin will lie in state for three days at the Houses of Parliament.

The Royal household will issue an official statement notifying the nation of the monarch’s passing.

There is no indication that the Queen, 95, is in poor health and there have been no urgent changes to her funeral plans, Politico reports.

What will happen when the Queen dies?





On the day of the monarch’s death Ministers will receive a call and an email reading: “Dear colleagues, It is with sadness that I write to inform you of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.”

The details of the funeral will be announced while government and royal websites will display a black banner.

Charles will deliver a speech to the nation before meeting the Prime Minister.

The day after the Queen’s death government officials will proclaim Charles their new king.

The Day of the Queen’s funeral

The day of the funeral will be a day of national mourning although employers will not be forced to give employees the day off work.

The funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey and a national two-minute silence will be held at noon.

The Queen will be buried at King George VI Memorial Chapel.