PEMBROKE Dock post office opened on September 2 at a new location, Londis - Dimond Stores, 5-7 Dimond Street.
The postmaster at 17 Gordon Street resigned, and relocating the store has allowed the Post Office to continue to offer Post Office services to the local community at the Londis convenience store.
The branch will remain a main post office and it will continue to offer the same wide range of Post Office products and services.
There are three serving positions, which are a mixture of one screened and one open plan serving point, with a Post Office serving point provided for use at the retail counter and available during shop opening hours.
The new opening hours are Monday – Saturday: 8.45am – 5.30pm at the dedicated Post Office counter. The retail counter which also offers most Post Office services the opening hours will be Monday – Sunday: 6am - 10pm.
This is an additional 61 hours a week including earlier opening and later closing, making it very convenient for customers to visit.
Fiona Shanahan, Post Office area network provision lead said: “This relocation will make it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents. We are confident that this vibrant new-style post office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”
