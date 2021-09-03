SCHOOLS are back with changes in place to rules regarding Covid.

The return comes amidst a range of information for parents, from experts warning about large levels of coronavirus infections in schools to the Welsh Government investing millions of pounds in state-of-the-art equipment to keep classrooms hygienic.

At Haverfordwest High VC, headteacher Jane Harries wrote a letter explaining what students can expect as they return to school.

"We are updating our daily procedures following new guidance issued by the Welsh Government," wrote Ms Harries.

"It has been agreed that Pembrokeshire is in the moderate risk level, and as a result we are keeping some of our previous mitigation measures e.g. enhanced cleaning regime, a one way system around the school, split breaks and lunch times/areas for year groups where possible.

"Face coverings are not routinely recommended, but may be worn by pupils anywhere on the school site and in particular when moving around indoor communal areas outside of the classroom, such as corridors.

"If you need a test kit please contact the school to arrange a collection to enable your child to test on the day they are to return."

One of the keys to a safe return is testing.

The Welsh Government wants pupils to undertake testing before returning to help keep schools safer.

Lateral flow test kits are available at Haverfordwest High.

Pupils are returning to a relaxation of Covid-19 safety measures, however to counter this the Welsh Government has invested over £5m in 'ozone disinfecting machines' and 'CO2 traffic light’ monitors' to help increase safety in class.

Eighteen hundred disinfecting machines have been bought to help reduce cleaning times and 30,000 CO2 traffic monitors have been purchased. The monitors will alert teachers when CO2 levels rise, notifying them when air quality needs to improve.

Headteachers’ unions have warned that fewer mitigations this term could lead to rising infections among school-aged children, with one leader suggesting it is a “case of hit and hope” from the UK Government.

Earlier this week, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said parents should make sure their children were tested regularly for coronavirus as he warned youngsters not to get “carried away” when schools return.

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, had no qualms with the latest measures.

"I’m pleased learners can return to classrooms and lecture theatres this autumn with fewer restrictions in place than there have been for several months, but we must keep our guard up against Covid-19.

"These measures will complement, rather than replace our current advice – which includes ensuring hygiene is maintained, and washing hands thoroughly and more often than usual."

Haverfordwest High's Years 8 to 11 return on Monday, September 6, with years 7 and 12 starting Friday, September 3.