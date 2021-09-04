A 19-YEAR-OLD from south Pembrokeshire was found to be in possession of three different drugs, magistrates have been told.
Benjamin Eastwood of Yerbeston appeared before the court in Haverfordwest on Tuesday, August 31.
He admitted possessing 0.89mg of cocaine and 3mg of ketamine at Yerbeston and 0.07g of MDMA (also known as Ecstasy) in Tenby.
All the offences took place on October 2, 2020.
Eastwood was given a conditional discharge for six months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £22. A destruction order was made for all the drugs.
