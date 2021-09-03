A MAN from Fishguard has lost his licence for three years after driving on drugs.
Luke Evans, of Garnlas, Fishguard, drove his Peugeot 308 along Carlett Road, Haverfordwest, whilst cannabis was in his system.
The offence was committed in March and 30-year-old Evans pleaded guilty to Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on August 31.
He was disqualified from driving for three years and fined £200.
Evans was also made to pay prosecution charges of £85 and a surcharge of £34.
He will pay back the outstanding debts at a rate of £20 a week, starting September 28.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.