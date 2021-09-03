A MAN from Fishguard has lost his licence for three years after driving on drugs.

Luke Evans, of Garnlas, Fishguard, drove his Peugeot 308 along Carlett Road, Haverfordwest, whilst cannabis was in his system.

The offence was committed in March and 30-year-old Evans pleaded guilty to Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on August 31.

He was disqualified from driving for three years and fined £200.

Evans was also made to pay prosecution charges of £85 and a surcharge of £34.

He will pay back the outstanding debts at a rate of £20 a week, starting September 28.