CAREW Castle was the sunshine setting for Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity’s first public event since the Covid-19 began.

The castle was generously donated as a venue for the family fun day event on Sunday August 29 by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, and a successful day was thoroughly enjoyed by families of Sandy Bear and members of the public.

The day aimed to raise the profile of the children’s bereavement charity as well as trying to raise vital funds for children’s resources.

Children, families and young people were able to take part in various craft activities in the marquee donated by Valero, whilst meeting the staff and volunteers of the charity.

Pembrokeshire’s emergency services and St John Ambulance Service attended the day to help educate the guests about their fantastic work they do within the county.

There were also many joyful musical performances throughout the day with a choir performance from Artistic Licence Theatre Company, Tickle Tunes and Samba Doc and storytelling from the wonderful Owain Roach.

Hannah Underwood, charity co-ordinator at Sandy Bear said: ‘I am really pleased with how the event went. This was the first ever fundraising event I have organised and it was great to see the smiles on everyone’s faces.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to those who donated and who we worked with on the day.

“Mark Everson at Carew Castle supported me throughout the organisation and we also received sponsorship and support from the Port of Milford Haven and Dragon LNG, who are our Charity of the Year partnerships for 2021/2022.

Mark Everson, from Carew Castle and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park said: “The Sandy Bear Family Fun Day went incredibly well.

“It was a privilege to welcome over 100 children and their families to the castle. There were so many fun activities throughout the day that our visitors also enjoyed.

“We are so happy to support Sandy Bear, who are an inspirational charity, and we very much hope to work with them again next year.”