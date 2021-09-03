HAVERHUB is thriving with a range of companies having taken up tenancies.
The 'WorkHub' is a collaborative workspace that provides employees and businesses a range of flexible and remote working spaces in the centre of Pembrokeshire's county town.
Some of the companies that have jumped onboard the initiative include Heidi Baker Design, DBG Aviation and most recently Gorilla ERP, which helps businesses across the world find skilled consultants to work on high profile projects.
Dean Harrison, managing director of Gorilla ERP, whose clients include Deloitte, Capgemini, Dyson and Aldi, said it was great to be back in the office.
"HaverHub incorporates top class facilities with impressive green credentials and enables us to play our part in building a thriving local community," said Mr Harrison.
"It's an exciting time for Gorilla ERP and our new office will provide the space, we need to take our business forward."
Communications and development manager, James Cordell told the Western Telegraph the team at HaverHub are hugely excited to host a range of businesses
HaverHub started in the beginning of July with patron and Game of Thrones' star Jerome Flynn opening proceedings.
It is part of the Welsh Government's scheme giving remote employees free desk space for two months as well as providing information in post-Covid work habits research.
