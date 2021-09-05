Plans for a lorry park in Pembroke Dock are back before councillors next week and it is still recommended for approval by officers.
There were a number of objections made when Certas Energy UK Limited’s application of a HGV tanker park, welfare facility and associated infrastructure on Criterion Way came before Pembrokeshire’s planning committee last month.
A decision was deferred until councillors could under take a site visit, which was due to have been held on Wednesday, September 1.
If approved, there would be space for 17 HGV oil tankers and 18 car parking spaces, along with a staff welfare building.
A recommendation to allow delegated power to be granted to the chief planning officer David Popplewell to approve the application following the resolution of ecological matters and subject to conditions is included in the report to committee on Tuesday, September 7.
Conditions include landscaping and tree protection details, site levels to be approved, visibility plans, a lighting scheme and the position and detail of boundary fencing to be approved.
The site is an area of hard-standing to the north of Criterion Way, near the Asda petrol station and car park, an industrial area and an area of landscaped open space, within Pembroke Dock’s conservation area.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.