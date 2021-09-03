THE award-winning Tenby Blues Festival will be returning to the seaside town over the weekend of November 12-14.

Once again the Blues community will be arriving to spend three days enjoying some of the best international and national Blues artists.

Concerts on the De Valence main stage will include Americans Mike Farris and Sari Schorr, Australian Georgia van Etten, plus UK-based acts like The Cinelli Brothers, Dom Martin, The Day Breakers, and Jo Carley & The Old Dry Skulls.

Two of the finest Welsh blues bands, led by Bella Collins and James Oliver, will also be along for the party.

Additionally on the Saturday evening the acoustic stage (for those who desire a more laid-back sort of Blues) will be presenting Kyla Brox, Trevor Babajack Steger, and The Bay Rum Hounds.

Festival chair, Chris Osborne, said: “We are delighted to be back with what we believe is an exciting and varied programme of great music, with something for everyone. “Obviously there have been challenges due to the Covid situation, but we are putting measures in place to ensure that our event will be as safe as possible - that is our priority, then festival goers can relax and enjoy themselves.”

Chris added: “our legendary Blues Trail will also be back – two days of free Blues in all its various forms, in venues all over town – and we shall be announcing details of who’s playing where and when shortly”.

Tickets are now on sale and available from www.tenbyblues.co.uk where full details of all the acts performing can be seen as well as the Festival’s Covid policy, which organisers urge concert goers to adhere to for the benefit of all.

Tenby Blues Festival, a non-profit making organisation, is grateful for the sponsorship of Pure West Radio, The Giltar Hotel, and Tenby Brewing Company.