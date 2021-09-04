LOCAL MS Paul Davies recently visited one of the newly installed Ogi Wales ultra fast broadband cabinets in Haverfordwest.

Ogi have started to connect the first houses and businesses in the town to their ultra fast Fibre.

Nokia is working with one of Wales' fastest growing broadband companies (Ogi) to bring full fibre connectivity to more than 150,000 homes in South Wales.

The first three “active cabinets” containing Nokia’s equipment will go live during August starting in Haverfordwest on August 16.

Commenting on his meeting with Justin Leese, Ogi’s chief technology and operations officer, Mr Davies said: "I was delighted to be shown the technology that is enabling Haverfordwest residents to be connected to an ultra fast, Fibre to the premises broadband service.

"Access to fast reliable broadband has never been more important with many people working from home, more and more online meetings taking place along with the multitude of streaming services."

"Given that Haverfordwest residents are now having the option to use the service from Ogi this is improving connectivity and accelerating the digital transformation in Pembrokeshire.

"I was also pleased to hear about Ogi’s plans for supporting the community in other ways and to learn about the sponsorship agreement with Haverfordwest County AFC that sees the stadium renamed the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium."

Phil Siveter, CEO UK and Ireland, said Nokia and Ogi are playing vital roles in providing effective broadband to the area.

"Broadband connectivity is a necessity today, like water or electricity, and crucial to economic growth."

"We are proud to be supporting Ogi in South Wales with our gigabit broadband solution and services."