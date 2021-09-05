THIS week's offering is another which leaps back more than a century, to when the world was facing up to the fact that there was no escaping from the clutches of a terrible war.

"Erected by Steam Trawler Owners and people of Ostend who were resident in this town during the Great War."

I have to admit that all through my childhood and adolescence, despite passing the memorial known as the "Belgian Monument" on many hundreds, if not thousands of times, I, like many others of my ilk, had neither stopped to read the inscription, nor indeed, knew much about its history.

So this week's TRM takes a look back to the period which led to the arrival of the monument at the junction between Slip Hill and Hamilton Terrace.

By the beginning of the Great War, Milford had already established itself as a flourishing fishing port, and thanks to the progressive guidance of MHUDC, the town's status in the county was at an all time high. The population had increased to just under 7000, and Milford contributed more to the county's rates than any other local district, borough or parish.

There were many foreign based trawlers landing at the port, including those from Ostend, Belgium, and in so doing, their trawlermen had got to know Milford fairly well.

In 1914, with the German army in full flow, heading across Europe intent on invading France, they demanded that Belgium, a neutral country, should allow them free access across their territory, on their way to capture Paris.

Belgium denied them, and their forces managed to delay their progress for about a month.

Seeing that it was inevitable that their country was about to be overrun, 24 Belgian trawlers, along with their families and crews, estimated to be around 700 people, sailed to Milford Haven.

Some moved on after landing, but the instant influx of so many aliens was a complex and unprecedented situation. It must have been a logistical nightmare to unravel, not least because Milford had been declared a prohibited area, with no one allowed entry without a permit.

But the town rallied together, and soon accommodation, care and food, was found for all, including the few Belgians whose first few nights were spent under the stars on Hamilton Terrace or the Rath. The Bethel, Masonic and Central Halls, churches and schools were opened as make-shift accommodation and food centres.

Within days of their arrival the Belgian fishermen re-commenced trawling from the port, which helped to replace those of the fleet that had been requisitioned by the Admiralty to use as minesweepers. At that period, understandably, fishing was difficult and crews hard to obtain.

Those who stayed throughout the war integrated well, and became part of the town's community, but always celebrated their national day, King Albert Day, usually with a parade, church service and a ball.

The recollection of "The Belgian Invasion" was wonderfully described by Freda James in her book I Remember, I Remember.

"Before they came, householders were asked if they could take in some children as refugees, so my mother, despite having six girls and three boys of her own to contend with, put her name down for two girls.

"However, when the Belgian children did arrive in a fleet of trawlers from Ostend, their parents were with them.

"I remember vividly, on the day of their arrival, seeing the women and children sitting on the ledges of our old bridge, the mothers were all dressed in black, and had large black shawls around their shoulders.

"It was their hair which fascinated me. It was so beautifully braided, piled high with combs and so well brushed it gleamed."

When the Great War ended, in 1918, to avoid adding to Belgium's massive refugee and reconstruction problem, Milford's Belgians remained for another year, and added to the wording on the memorial is "1914-1919."

The war also had a devastating effect on the economy.

During WW1 the Admiralty made full use of the Docks, and the dry dock proved invaluable.

Unfortunately, naval vessels do not pay dues, except as a concession. Payments of interest ceased in 1916, and hopes were pinned on a settlement after the war, but it was 7 years after the Armistice before the claim was settled...and then it was only £17,428 over disbursements.

The history of Milford Docks is, to say the least, chequered, and maybe one week, all things being equal, I'll do a TRM highlighting its highs and lows.

One of the lowest ebbs must surely be when financial difficulties forced then to borrow sums of money as little as £30!

