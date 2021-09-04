AN eight hour music marathon is being held at St Mary's Church, Haverfordwest.

The county town's civic church is finally able to host an event, which is being described as vital to the future of the church.

St Mary's is home to the oldest organ in Wales still in use, originally built in 1737.

Church organist, Peter Allen, will be playing music non-stop for eight hours on the piano and church organ - which currently incorporates 2,000 pipes.

Organiser Pat Baker said: "After what seems to have been an eternity, we are able to announce a special day at St Mary's Church.

"Covid has been a difficult time for church finances, especially in the case of St Mary's which has been unable to accommodate the many concerts and other events which are normally part of the church life."

The event is being hosted from 9am to 5pm, Saturday, September 11.

Requests for a piece to be played, or for an improvisation on a favourite tune, can be made by contacting Pat Swales Barker at pswalesbarker@gmail.com.

Refreshments will be available and admission is free. Masks must be worn.

If you wish to donate and support the church you can go to their Just Giving page.