A MAN from Goodwick has had to pay more than £400 and lost his licence for 12 months after he was caught driving on drugs.

Stefan Hayes, of Harbour Village was caught driving his BMW 118 along Freemans Way, Haverfordwest, when a proportion of benzoylecgonine was in his blood.

The offence took place in February.

Benzoylecgonine is a by product of cocaine.

Twenty-four-year-old Hayes pleaded guilty to the offence at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on August 31.

He lost his licence for 12 months and was fined £400.

Hayes was also made to pay costs totalling £125.