THE Pembrokeshire County Run returns today, Sunday September 5.

Sponsored by the Western Telegraph and in aid of Paul Sartori, the founders and organisers of the motoring event are pleased to announce that it will be back on the road this weekend.

After a two-year absence due to Covid and with so many changes since the 2019 run, this year's run will be staged on a much lower key.

However, it will follow the same stunning 85-mile format, with its halfway stop at the wonderful Dyfed Shire Horse Farm, along with its start and finish at the Pembrokeshire County Showground.

It is open to all types of motor vehicles and motorbikes - to enter, contact Jeff and Sian at pembscountyrun@aol.com, or arrive at the Pembrokeshire County Showground via gate 3 anytime between 8.30am and 10am.

Once parked, report to Sian to register at the Western Telegraph control unit in readiness for the start at 10.30am.

An important change this year

Since the start of the Pembrokeshire County Motoring events back in the 90s, its aim has always been to promote the county of Pembrokeshire and to help various charities.

Due to the tough time charities have faced since March 2020, the organisers have decided to place an entry fee of £5 per entry this year.

This fee will also be looked upon as a donation to Paul Sartori, with every penny going direct to the foundation.

A representative of the Paul Sartori Foundation will be with Sian in the Western Telegraph Control Unit to accept the £5 fee.

Any further details you require, contact Jeff and Sian.

Many thanks for your continued support and dedication in the last 20 years and we look forward to seeing you again.

ROUTE and TIMES of the Western Telegraph Pembrokeshire County Run 2021

On leaving the Pembrokeshire County Showground via Gate 3 at 10.30am, the route will then make its way past Withybush General Hospital and join the A487.

On leaving Haverfordwest continue along the A487 via Newgale, Solva, St David's, Goodwick, Fishguard, Dinas and Newport to the halfway stop at the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm.

On leaving there, the route will continue along the A487 to Cardigan for a "drive thru" around the town, then follow the A478 to Narberth for another "drive thru" before making a departure from Narberth via Cox Hill and following the A40 via Canaston Bridge, Scotchwells, Cardigan Road and Fishguard Road roundabouts before heading back to the Pembrokeshire County Showground via Gate 3.

Approximate timings:

Departure from the Pembrokeshire County Showground, 10.30am

St Davids, 11am

Fishguard, 11.30am

Dyfed Shire Horse Farm, around midday.

No set time on leaving the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm, the remainder of the times are approximate: