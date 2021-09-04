A 20-YEAR-OLD Pembroke Dock man must pay over £600 after driving while disqualified and without insurance.
Callum Brace, of Cuckoo Wood, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates last Tuesday, August 31, to admit the offences which were committed on April 8.
He was fined a total of £500 and must also pay £85 costs and a £50 surcharge. The court imposed a further 12 month period of disqualification.
