Haverfordwest County FC 6 - 0 Brecon Corrie FC

Welsh Cup 2nd Round

DANNY Williams got on the scoresheet on his return to Haverfordwest County who ran riot against Mid Wales League East opponents Brecon Corrie in the Welsh Cup.

Goals from Jack Bradley Wilson, Mason Jones-Thomas, Williams, Kieran Lewis and two by Ben Fawcett, led to an emphatic victory for the Bluebirds.

First half: Corries hold out for as long as they can

The second round encounter against Brecon Corries was an important game to get Haverfordwest's season off the ground after what's been a tough start to the campaign.

County started with real intent, creating a goalscoring opportunity within the opening minutes. Corey John Shepherd was fouled 25 yards from goal. Elliot Scotcher stepped up to take the kick and saw his shot tipped over the bar by Corries' keeper Declan Gaydon.

County dominated the opening stages without creating any clear cut opportunities and the Corries were steadily dragging their opponents into a scrap - something the visitors may not have been opposed to doing.

A couple tasty challenges were felt by County players including Touray Sisay getting a nasty clip on the ankle from Corrie centreback Jordan Baker.

The first yellow of the game was shown to Corries' James Jeffrey for a challenge on Mason Jones Thomas.

Sisay, playing up top with Fawcett in the pocket, was causing all sorts of problems in the air for the Corries' defense with a few headed chances early in the game.

The breakthrough came on 22' and deservedly went to the home side. Jones-Thomas played in Wilson on the left and the winger finished low from 10 yards.

Brecon did their best to hang in but the side's bubble finally burst just before the 40' mark, and what away for it to pop.

Jones-Thomas made a brilliant run right through the heart of Corrie's defence, played it to skipper James Rees who stuck a cross to the back post which Wilson nodded to Fawcett to turn in from 6 yards.

Moments later the third followed. A mix up between keeper and defender gifted the ball to Thomas who still had a bit to do from 25 yards, but the nifty winger curled into an open net.

The half closed with County well on top and Sisay had the freedom of Haverfordwest to open his account for the club but curled his shot wide from 10 yards.

Second half: Williams gets his goal

The second half continued much the same as the first.

Haverfordwest were on top and weren't going to make it any easier for the Corries' as Danny Williams, who returned to the club for the third time this week, came on for Corey Shephard within five minutes of the restart.

What would have been a ray of light for the Corries was seeing Sisay signal to the bench to be substituted with a brush of his hamstring.

Just before Sisay was replaced he had a wicked turn and shot saved by Gaydon, then he sauntered off for Kieran John Lewis.

Williams dropped into a deeper role for his third debut for the club, but that didn't stop the prolific forward finding the net and it was probably one of the easier goals he'll score for County this season. Williams nodded in from point-blank range at the far post just after the hour mark.

You sensed at any moment the flood gates could open for County. Williams played in Fawcett who had his powerful strike from 8 yards saved, Jones-Thomas had a jinking run and shot which hit the post, before substitute Lewis finished a brilliant move by County. Fellow sub Jones played a sumptuous ball out to Williams who squared it to Lewis to finish well from 12 yards.

Fawcett got his second and County's sixth smashing the ball into the top corner from eight yards just after 80 minutes.

Goalscorers: Wilson (22'), Fawcett (38', 81'), Jones-Thomas (39'), Williams (65'), Lewis (76')

Haverfordwest County: Wojciech Gajda (GK), Jazz Richards, Elliot Jak Scotcher, Alaric Anthony Lloyd Jones, Ricky David Watts, Corey John Shephard (51' Williams), Ben Thomas Fawcett, Jack Bradley Wilson (63' Jones), Dylan Rees (C), Alhagi Touray Sisay (Lewis 55'), Mason Jones-Thomas

Subs: Joshua Le-Grice (GK), Henry Lloyd Jones, Kieran Lewis, Daniel James, Jack Williams,

Brecon Corries AFC: Declan Gaydon (GK), Matty Roderick, Corey Evans, Jordan Baker, Dale Evans (C), Adam Tebbitt, Gareth Aplin (70' Dillon), Gavin Perry (58' Cooper), Joel Evans, Craig Evans, James Jeffreys

Subs: Luis Price, Daniel Charles Philpott, Austin Mellor, Tristan Dillon, Joe Cooper

Referee: Kim Fisher