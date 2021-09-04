ONE of Pembrokeshire's main roads is currently closed as police deal with an incident.

Dyfed-Powys Police reported at around 4.30pm this afternoon, Saturday September 4, that the A487 from St Davids Roundabout, Haverfordwest to Roch is shut.

Officers added: "Police are at scene dealing with an incident.

"Please avoid the area if possible."

The Western Telegraph's traffic news reports: "A487 Keeston Hill both ways closed due to police incident between Pelcomb Hill (Pelcomb Bridge) and West Lane (Keeston). Traffic is coping well."

*This story is updating