THE success of the recent Sunday Night Fever event has enabled its organisers, Narberth and Whitland Rotary, to present cheques to Cancer Research Wales and St John Ambulance Cymru.
The event at Narberth rugby ground was headlined by the Bee Gees Experience, and raised £2,400.
The cheque presentations were made on Wednesday August 18 at Narberth Rugby Club at a get-together to thank everyone who helped to stage the spectacular
Hosting the evening were Narberth and Whitland Rotary's 'events impresario', John Hughes and Narberth Rugby Club chairman, Rob Lewis.
A short video of the event, produced by Showboat, was also shown to remind everyone present of just how much fun the evening had been.
From the money raised by the event, a donation of £800 was made to Cancer Research Wales and received on the charity's behalf by Helen Davies.
The remaining funds will be used by Narberth and Whitland Rotary, together with Narberth Rugby Club, to support ongoing charitable causes.
A further donation of £300 from club funds was given to St John Ambulance Wales in recognition of their valuable support of the event.
Narberth and Whitland Rotary is a dual gender club which meets regularly at the Plas Hyfryd Hotel in Narberth.
Anyone considering joining or wanting further information on future events can make contact at www.nwrotary.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.