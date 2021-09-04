THE A487 road between St Davids Roundabout, Haverfordwest and Roch is now open.

Police closed the road for around one and a half hours this afternoon while they dealt with an incident in the Pelcomb Bridge area.

Dyfed-Powys Police reported the re-opening of the road shortly after 6pm, and added: "Thank you for your patience while we dealt with this incident."

The Western Telegraph traffic report stated: "A487 Keeston Hill both ways re-opened, police incident over between Pelcomb Hill (Pelcomb Bridge) and West Lane (Keeston)."