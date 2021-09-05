Emergency services have been called to St Daniel's Hill, Pembroke this morning, and the road has been closed.
Dyfed-Powys Powys Police stated at around 7am: "Emergency services are currently at scene and dealing with a road traffic incident on St Daniel's Hill in Prembroke.
"The road is currently closed, so please help us by avoiding this area and finding an alternative route."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.