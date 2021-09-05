AND they're off!

The Western Telegraph Pembrokeshire County Run has made a triumphant return, with hundreds of vehicles being flagged off on their 85-mile route around Pembrokeshire this morning.

Depite the huge numbers of entrants, who came from far and wide, the the event's planned starting time of 10.30am was only slightly delayed.

Between 350 and 400 vehicles and motorcycles left the Pembrokeshire County Showground to the sound of stirring music.

Founders and organisers Jeff and Sian Edwards are thrilled at the response to the motoring event, which is being held in aid of Paul Sartori Hospice at Home and sponsored by the Western Telegraph.

The wheeled cavalcade will be making its way north for a lunchtime stop at the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm at Eglwyswrw.

Here's the full route....

On leaving the Pembrokeshire County Showground via Gate 3, the route will then make its way past Withybush General Hospital and join the A487.

On leaving Haverfordwest, the vehicles continue along the A487 via Newgale, Solva, St David's, Goodwick, Fishguard, Dinas and Newport to the halfway stop at the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm.

After lunch, the route will continue along the A487 to Cardigan to drive around the town, and will then follow the A478 to Narberth for another drive-through.

The vehicles will leave Narberth via Cox Hill and following the A40 via Canaston Bridge, Scotchwells, Cardigan Road and Fishguard Road roundabouts before heading back to the Pembrokeshire County Showground via Gate 3.

Here's when to expect the run - all timings are those originally planned, so may be very approximate....

Departure from the Pembrokeshire County Showground, 10.30am

St Davids, 11am

Fishguard, 11.30am

Dyfed Shire Horse Farm, around midday.

Cardigan, 12.45pm onwards

Crymych, 1.30pm

Narberth, 2pm

Pembrokeshire County Showground, 2.15pm onwards