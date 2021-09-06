The delay to flu vaccine deliveries is “of concern” to GPs amid fears over high influenza levels this autumn and winter, an expert has said.

Many appointments for many patients to receive their flu jabs have been rescheduled after Seqirus, the largest provider of flu vaccines to the UK, confirmed delays of up to two weeks in Wales and England.

The company blamed “unforeseen challenges linked with road freight delays” for the disruption.

The flu vaccination programme has been stepped up a level in Wales, in an effort to prevent two respiratory crises in Covid and influenza hitting the NHS in the colder, wetter months of autumn and winter.

Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), told BBC Breakfast: “Clearly influenza immunisation this year is really important and the reason it’s so important is because of lockdowns we’ve had very low circulating influenza levels last winter.

“So we do know when there are low circulating influenza levels the year before, often we get high infection rates in the following year so it’s quite possible that we’ll have a high instance of influenza this year.

“So it’s really important to get the influenza immunisation and really important to get it as soon as possible.

“It is of concern that there are delays, but hopefully this will be corrected soon and we’ll get on in general practices, we always do.”

An apparent exodus of HGV drivers from EU countries, who returned to the continent during the coronavirus pandemic and remained there, has been blamed for disruption in sectors of the economy in recent weeks.

A spokeswoman for Seqirus said: “Seqirus supplies influenza vaccines to all GP practices in England and Wales.

“Due to unforeseen challenges linked with road freight delays, we have informed all our customers of a consequent delay to their scheduled vaccine delivery by a maximum of one to two weeks.

“Seqirus is working hard to resolve the delay to allow customers to reschedule their influenza vaccination clinics.”

Dr Richard Vautrey, British Medical Association GP committee chairman, said the issue is likely to affect a “significant proportion” of practices.

He warned of a “serious impact” on practice workloads and patients.

The Welsh Government has confirmed jabs being offered to all those aged over 50 and all secondary school children in Wales.

It is understood plans have been drawn up to administer flu jabs and Covid vaccines together if a booster programme is given the go ahead.

It's not currently certain how further delays will impact forward planning as the NHS gears up for a winter battle against respiratory illnesses.

*Additional reporting by Ted Hennessey, PA

If you value The National's journalism, help grow our team of reporters by becoming a subscriber.