There have been 260 new coronavirus cases and one new death recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Sunday, September 5).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows there were 158 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 53 in Pembrokeshire and 28 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 22,516 – 14,153 in Carmarthenshire, 5,910 in Pembrokeshire and 2,953 in Ceredigion.
One new Covid-19 related death been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total now 493 for the duration of the pandemic.
In total 2,389 new cases of coronavirus have been reported across Wales today bringing the national total to 288,645 cases.
There were three new Welsh Covid related deaths reported, with the total across Wales 5,691 deaths.
Across Wales, 2,358,138 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 2,186,704 are fully vaccinated.
In Hywel Dda as of September 1, 558,694 first and second doses have been administered, 4,515 in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) 134,486 first doses have been given (71.2 per cent) and 124,083 second doses (65.7 per cent).
In Ceredigion (population 72,695) 53,169 first doses have now been given (73.1 per cent) and 49,555 second doses (68.2 per cent).
In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) 93,595 first does have been given (73.8 per cent) and 87,247 second doses (69.3 per cent).
