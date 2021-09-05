AFTER an enforced break of more than 18 months, Burnett's Hill Chapel near Martletwy is to start presenting music gigs again this month – with the slight twist that the first few concerts will be held in the nearby Snooty Fox pub, rather than the chapel itself.

Since being reopened following a complete restoration in 2000, the remote 200-year-old chapel has become renowned for hosting a regular programme of roots music, featuring performers from all over the world. As with other venues, this programme was put on hold when the pandemic started.

“Luckily, we have managed to rearrange nearly all the cancelled bookings and we are delighted that the much-postponed concert featuring Amadou Diagne and Cory Seznec will be going ahead on Wednesday, September 22,” said concert organiser Keith Johnson.

“They were due to be with us in March 2020 to perform music from their new album 'Touki' which had recently been completed at Peter Gabriel’s Real World studios in Somerset, but this tour never happened, for obvious reasons.”

One of the chapel's charms is its size – it seats about 100 people in rows of pews. “Unfortunately, under Welsh Government guidelines, this means we are currently unable to use the chapel for concerts as we cannot ensure safe distancing and a one-way system for audiences,” said Keith.

“As a result, this concert, and also the one in November featuring Sheelanagig, will be held at the Snooty Fox pub where there is a large function room which has been Covid risk-assessed for 100 people, as well as a bar and comfortable seats which you don't get at Burnett's Hill!”

A regular favourite at Burnett's Hill, where he made his first appearance with The Groanbox Boys, Cory Seznec is a French-American guitarist and banjo player based in Paris. Amadou Diagne comes from a Griot family line of percussionists and praise singers from the area around Dakar in Senegal. He writes and performs his songs in Wolof, the most widely-spoken language in Senegal, with French and English also in the mix.

Amadou and Cory will perform a fusion of West African and American styles on guitars, kora, banjo and percussion, with the trio completed by a top French bass player/ fiddler.

Tickets for the concert are £12 and can be reserved by phoning 01646 651725. Main Street Music in Pembroke is also selling tickets.

“We don't know what health and safety requirements will be in place by September 22nd, so we are advising people to bring a face-mask just in case and arrive a bit earlier for possible track and trace form-filling,” added Keith.