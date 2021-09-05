ST DANIEL'S Hill, Pembroke has now been re-opened after a closure of several hours.
The road was shut at around 7am today, Sunday September 5, while emergency services attended to what was described as a 'road traffic incident'.
Dyfed-Powys Police reported the re-openin g at around 2pm, and added: Thank you for your patience whilst we were in attendance."
