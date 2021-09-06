THERE'S a chance to explore some of Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire's heritage gems this month as Cadw's ever-popular festival of Wales' built heritage, Open Doors, returns.
More than 150 of Wales’ historic sites, landmarks and hidden gems will be offer visitors free entry, events or guided tours throughout September.
Amongst the venues are some lesser-known and smaller-scale sites ― several of which are usually closed to the public.
Taking part in Pembrokeshire are St Eloi Church, Llandeloy; St Decuman’s Church, Rhoscrowther; the Church of St Andrew the Apostle, Baybil, Nevern; Hodgeston Chapel and St Michael's and All Angels Church, Castlemartin, together with St David's Cathedral and the adjoining Bishop's Palace.
While just over the border in Carmarthenshire, there’s a chance to explore the Town Hall in Laugharne, as well as the Township’s Castle.
Dawn Bowden MS, deputy minister for arts and sport said:
“Open Doors is all about encouraging people to explore the hidden gems of Welsh history, which is why this year’s programme of events presents such a unique series of access-all-areas tours at some of the country’s lesser-known heritage sites.
“On behalf of all partners involved, we hope that this fantastic, month-long celebration of the monuments and buildings that help to shape Wales will encourage more people to explore the historical sites and hidden history on their doorstep.”
For more information about Open Doors 2021 and to book, visit the Cadw website https://cadw.gov.wales/visit/whats-on/open-doors or search for Cadw on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
