Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Ranger Vicky Sewell will offer a special visit to Broadhaven North beach for deaf or hard-of-hearing people next Monday September, 13, from 4pm-6pm.
Vicky will be joined by British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter Shirley David who will help people learn about the views and wildlife on a beach walk.
A portable hearing loop will also be on hand so Vicky’s knowledge and expertise can be broadcast direct to hearing aids.
A maximum of 10 people can attend.
There is easy access to the beach and public toilets close to the car park.
The walk takes place between 4pm and 5.30pm, with time for questions and a chat afterwards, and covers a distance of 1.5 to two miles.
Information on the meeting point provided on booking.
Booking is essential through the Experiences for All project team, which is working on a plan to help everyone to be able to access and benefit from the National Park on our doorstep.
Contact dilysburrell@gmail.com or 07736 120580.
