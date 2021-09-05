Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses who may have information about a collision in Pembroke which has left a man in a serious condition in hospital.
The incident, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred at St. Daniels Hill, Pembroke (on the B4319) sometime between 5.30am and 6.15am today, Sunday, 5 September 2021.
The vehicle involved was a white Peugeot 208, which was travelling northbound on the B4319 in the general direction of Pembroke.
The injured man, who was a pedestrian, is in a serious but stable condition.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20210905-113.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
