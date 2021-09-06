A TESCO pharmacy in Haverfordwest is offering flu jabs in store from this month in an attempt to boost uptake in the local area.

The pharmacy, which can be found at the Tesco Extra store in Fenton Trading Estate, Portfield, will be offering jabs free to people who are entitled to receive them on the NHS.

Locals who are not eligible for a free flu jab will be able to buy one for just £9.

All jabs must be booked in advance, and slots can be booked now online.

Haverfordwest is just one of a number of Tesco pharmacies across Wales that are offering the flu vaccine this autumn in order to help keep the nation healthy.

With longer opening hours than many GP surgeries and high-street pharmacies, customers can get vaccinated at a time that fits around their schedule including evenings and weekends, or even combine it with their weekly shop.

The safety of colleagues and customers remains Tesco’s number one priority and there are extensive Covid-19 safety and social distancing measures in place to ensure that customers feel safe while using this service. The flu jab will be given by a Tesco Pharmacist in a private consultation room that will be cleaned before each appointment.

The flu vaccination push is part of a campaign supported by leading charities British Heart Foundation, Diabetes UK and Cancer Research UK, which have joined forces with Tesco to encourage more people to protect themselves and their families, and continue to do their bit for the NHS, by getting the flu jab.

James McDonald, regional pharmacy manager for Wales, said: “We want to make getting your vaccination as easy as doing the weekly shop.

“We’re doing all we can to make it as convenient as possible for people to get their flu jab to protect themselves and their families. This is the most important flu jab ever for those at risk.”

Maureen Talbot, senior cardiac nurse at the British Heart Foundation speaking on behalf of the 'helping you to live healthier' partnership, said: “People with conditions including heart disease, diabetes and many cancers are at increased risk of severe illness if they get the flu.

“This year, the presence of COVID-19 adds to that risk, so it’s even more important that people get vaccinated.