SAUNDERSFOOT Rotary's two recent duck races held in Saundersfoot were a great success, with money being raised for various charities.

Amongst the good causes was Tenby RNLI, and a cheque for £250 has now been presented.

Other charities who benefit from funds raised by Saundersfoot Rotary include Cancer Research, local schools, Shelter Box, Water Aid International, Guide Dogs for the Blind and the long-running World Wide polio eradication project.

A club spokesman said: "The list of other organisations and individuals who benefit are too numerous to mention, but every penny raised is passed on to very worthy charities.

"Rotary is a worldwide organisation and as such has great financial impact, raising millions of pounds which is used to benefit the whole of mankind who may be suffering from all sorts of disasters or crises."

The most recent duck race was also followed by a pig roast and barbecue, which proved to be very popular and appreciated by all attending the event.

The Rotarians' thanks go to Andrew Rees Butchers of Narberth for providing and cooking the delicious meat which everyone enjoyed.

The spokesman added: "Thanks to everyone who attended and took part - the ducks are back in training and look forward to seeing you at the next race.

"We were also pleased that the RNLI, Cancer Research and Guide Dogs for the Blind were able to join our function and raise money for their very worthy causes.

"If any of the above motivates you to help others then please contact our club secretary Brian Waters on 01834 813665 or brianwaters74@btinternet.com or visit our Facebook page or speak to any Rotarian.

"We welcome applications from both genders. The world needs Rotary to help solve many of the problems which exist in today’s society.