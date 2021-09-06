A MAN has been charged for two alleged driving offences in Merlins Bridge this morning, September 6.

Pembrokeshire Road Policing released a statement saying: "A man has been charged with drink driving and driving while uninsured, following his arrest in Merlins Bridge during the early hours of this morning.

"Lowest station reading of 65ug was provided.

"He is bailed to attend court in due course."