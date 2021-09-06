MORE than £11,000 has been raised for Velindre Cancer Hospital, Cardiff by the lively August Bank Holiday fundraising weekend at the Royal Oak Inn, Saundersfoot.
The pub staged live entertainment which proved a huge success, raising the grand total of £11,024, thanks to the generosity of the artistes who gave their services free and also the public who attended.
Event organiser Chris Williams said: "The Royal Oak would like to thank Butch, Daz as well as Rocking Rod’s band and also Wally Marr who joined in with a few classics.
"Massive thanks to Ponty, Jan, Pat, Jane and Lizzie who sold raffle tickets before and during the weekend.
"The raffle bucket collection was £2,576 with donations of £5,000 from various local businesses. The Royal Oak contributed the remainder.
"I would like to personally thank all the staff for making the event such a success, to Butch who helped put the event together and also Ponty for road traffic management.
"The pub would also like to thank everyone for the amazing support they had received and the behaviour of those attending. The atmosphere over the three nights was excellent.
"The Royal Oak would like to arrange other charity nights throughout the year and is already making arrangements for their next fundraising event."
