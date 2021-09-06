A CHARITY swimmer completed a 30-mile, 22-hour marathon from Newport to New Quay – and immediately paid tribute to the support of his dad who accompanied him 'every stroke of the way'.
Ryan Davies, of Fishguard, completed the LATCH Welsh Children's Cancer Charity Sea Swim marathon in six stages, eventually staggering ashore at New Quay to be greeted by an enthusiastic band of supporters.
“A massive heartfelt thanks to everyone who turned out to see me,” he posted.
“I was really touched to see you all there - you made it an unforgettable experience.
“The biggest thanks goes to my Dad for following me every stroke of the way in the boat, and keeping me going during my worst moments.
“Thank you to everyone who’s donated/wished us well along the way. There's still time to donate - over £3,000 now!”
Ryan’s aim is pay for an iPad for every child on the Rainbow Ward - the unit for children with cancer and leukaemia up to the age of 13 - at The Children's Hospital for Wales, Cardiff, for one year.
“This is especially important during the current Covid-19 pandemic so children can keep in contact with their loved ones,” he said prior to setting out.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.