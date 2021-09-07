Milford Haven Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) carried out patrols throughout the urban and rural areas of the town over the weekend.
The NPT thoroughly patrolled the town by going on trains and buses throughout the area, engaging with service users and monitoring any potential anti-social behaviour.
Milford Haven Police said: "No issues arising and it was a pleasure meeting many people within our communities."
